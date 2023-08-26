Welcome to this unique and inviting home, designed to impress and accommodate a modern lifestyle. With nearly 1800 square feet of living space, this property offers a comfortable and stylish environment for its new homeowner. Enjoy spending a relaxing time on the adorable front porch, before entering a beautiful, spacious kitchen with center island and hardwood floors. This well-appointed kitchen is designed for both functionality and aesthetics, offering a great space for culinary adventures and gathering with loved ones. The generous living area provides ample space for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family. Rest well in the three bedrooms, with two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, central air, offering comfort and privacy. Enjoy the convenience of an upstairs laundry room, making it easy to take care of household chores. Additionally, the room offers storage space for cleaning supplies and other items.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,000
