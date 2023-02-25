This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome has everything you need in 2 stories. Entering through the foyer, you will have a clear view of the family room, thanks to the open-concept home design. Before you reach the family room, you will travel into the kitchen, which opposes the staircase to the second level. The kitchen boasts incredible features, such as beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and a large island. Add bar stools to the island for extra seating! The kitchen flows into the breakfast area, which is well-lit by the natural light coming in from the back door. Head upstairs to the owner’s bedroom and bathroom which will be your relaxation hub. A huge walk-in closet that has more than enough space for your clothes and shoes and a bathroom with dual sinks and tiled shower. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the laundry area complete the second level of the home. Pick up some outdoor furniture so you can entertain friends and family out back on the patio when it’s warm.