Welcome to Belmar Place - A great community located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and Plaza Midwood! This open floor plan has a large living room with a peninsula style kitchen with granite countertops and white cabinets. This home was built with upgraded plumbing, light fixtures, two-car garage, trim package, wood rail & pickets, and upgraded flooring! An absolutely spacious lot with plenty of space in-between your neighbors. Not to mention minutes from I-85 as well. Call this property home today