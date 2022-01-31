Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! This home is located on a third of an acre! The main level features an updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen and family room connect to a gorgeous covered porch! Enjoy having company around the fire pit in the large fenced-in back yard! Hot water heater installed in 2016. HVAC and roof replaced in 2021! You won't want to miss out on this home! PLEASE SUBMIT FINALS OFFERS BY 8PM SUNDAY JAN 30TH!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time
CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, eith…
A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and de…
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius said.
CONCORD — One person is dead after a house fire in the Logan Community early Saturday.
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
Four people were injured in a fiery crash on Lower Rocky River involving a Cabarrus County School bus and Nissan passenger vehicle.
The Lockhart Child Development Center opened Tuesday and was celebrated by representatives from All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Rowan-Cabarrus C…