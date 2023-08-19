A brand new duet style condo only 10 minutes to Noda & UNCC and 3 minutes to the Light Rail station. This 3 bedroom condo has over 2,000 sq ft with 3 bedrooms + loft. Upon entering you are greeted with the LVP floors that draw you down the hallway to the open-concept living area with perfect sight lines to the kitchen and dining area. Off the kitchen is the mud area, half bathroom, access to the 2 car garage & side yard door. The kitchen is breath-taking with the high end white quartz with grey tile backsplash which pair perfectly with the dove soft-close dovetail shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. You are welcomed to a loft when you come upstairs. All 3 bedrooms are large with deep walk-in-closets. Each bathroom has quartz countertops, soft-close dovetail shaker cabinets, framed mirrors & double vanities. The laundry room is spacious & comes with the built-in cabinetry & recessed dryer vent. HOA documents are forthcoming. Est completion end of Oct