3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,999

Charming two story transitional home with open feel and tucked in the back of a mature neighborhood. This layout is perfect for those wanting to get a home close to 485 while not hearing the highway. The kitchen has upgraded granite and all stainless appliances updated within the past three years. Doors have been added to the dining room for an office space and there is a great spot to eat off the kitchen. Lots of natural light comes in the back giving an airy feel. Half bath and hall bath have had key updates along with the HVAC from 2013, architectural roof from approx 2015, hot water heater from 2014, and solar panels. These panels are owned and will be included in the sale so there are no leases to deal with. Come check it out!