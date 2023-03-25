**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Custom new built home with unique architectural design creating gorgeous curb appeal. Welcome in to bright & open floor plan living & kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Vinyl wood plank flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Gas fireplace for cozy mornings. New gourmet kitchen has bright granite counters. white cabinets, SS appliances, and separate pantry. Breakfast bar open to dining are allow for tons of additional seating. Half bath on main perfect for guests. Upstairs find primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, flooded with natural light. Ensuite includes dual sinks w/ quartz countertops, oversized shower, and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and updated bath ideal for family living. Large windows bring nature's beauty inside. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flows throughout the main level. Updated and modern light fixtures, ceiling fans, and finishes create a pristine and luxurious feel. Back deck and large flat yard. All centrally located to tons of shops & restaurants.