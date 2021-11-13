 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Welcome Home! Move in ready. Pristine 2019 built three bedroom, two and a half bathroom property in The Reserve at Canyon Hills. Open floorpan features a stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with upgraded refrigerator. Upstairs has a large loft that can be used as a secondary living space. Primary bedroom boasts a nice size walk-in closet. The home also has a large covered back porch and sits on a larger lot with a tree save area on two sides.

