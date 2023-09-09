Great three bedroom two baths and a half home with a fence yard and beautiful deck. Stylish gray kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Family room features cozy fireplace with mantle. Upstairs Laundry room, hall bath an d2 bedrooms. Upstairs has an owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with dual sinks, linen closet and 5 ft shower and walk in closet. Exceptional floor plan !! Come and see it ! Community has a pool, and a cabana.