3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS SELLER WILL ENTERTAIN OFFERS UNTIL 2PM ON SUNDAY AUGUST 15TH! Beautifully maintained ranch in desirable Highland Creek. The inviting entryway has rich floors that provide a wood look w/ the durability of tile. There are two bedrooms w/ a joint bath on one side of the floorplan & the primary suite is completely separate on the other side of the home. The primary is huge w/ tray ceiling, walk in closet and you are going to love the updated primary bath w/ beautiful Shiplap detailing on one wall, large garden tub & updated shower. The great room offers toms of light w/ an open concept, gas log fireplace & nice breakfast area which lets the cook partake in all the festivities. The kitchen has 42 in cabinets, smooth surface oven/range , Bosch dishwasher, & large bar area w/ extra seating. Outside you will find a covered patio area w/ an extended additional patio area & outdoor grilling area.