MULTIPLE OFFERS SELLER WILL ENTERTAIN OFFERS UNTIL 2PM ON SUNDAY AUGUST 15TH! Beautifully maintained ranch in desirable Highland Creek. The inviting entryway has rich floors that provide a wood look w/ the durability of tile. There are two bedrooms w/ a joint bath on one side of the floorplan & the primary suite is completely separate on the other side of the home. The primary is huge w/ tray ceiling, walk in closet and you are going to love the updated primary bath w/ beautiful Shiplap detailing on one wall, large garden tub & updated shower. The great room offers toms of light w/ an open concept, gas log fireplace & nice breakfast area which lets the cook partake in all the festivities. The kitchen has 42 in cabinets, smooth surface oven/range , Bosch dishwasher, & large bar area w/ extra seating. Outside you will find a covered patio area w/ an extended additional patio area & outdoor grilling area.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The City of Concord held a groundbreaking ceremony with Cabarrus County and LMG for the $70 million dollar development project that was approved last year.
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
This is one of my favorite times of year. School is getting ready to start. Football season starts next week. And baseball season is still goi…
- Updated
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
- Updated
“We’re excited about this new phase,” Legg said, “we’re excited about this new part of the project.”
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.