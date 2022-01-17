3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Pristine ranch home located in the highly sought after Wellington subdivision. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and offers a very private wooded back yard. The kitchen has been updated to include grey cabinets with white accent cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, SS appliances (new in 2018) and built in microwave. The den is located off of the kitchen and offers a fireplace. Beautiful laminate hardwood floors throughout. All bathrooms have been updated to include new vanity's, new mirrors, new light fixtures and new flooring. The master bathroom has tile surround in the shower and tile shower pan. There is a formal living room at the front of the home and a dining room. The formal living room would be a perfect home office or for entertaining. Oversized deck on rear of home. This is a must see home!