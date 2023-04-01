This brand new home just minutes from uptown Charlotte could soon be your new family home or a great investment property. The floorplan features a spacious kitchen with an island and granite countertops throughout. Dining room adjacent and ample living room area perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening in. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms, the master bedroom contains a luxurious walk in closet with ample space for any wardrobe. The master bathroom boasts duel vanities, larger ceramic tile and walk in shower. Construction is completed and the freshly seeded lawn is starting to grow, seize the day and come discover what could be your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000
