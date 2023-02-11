New townhomes in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bath, and two additional bedrooms with a secondary bath in the hallway. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless appliances, including a gas range, and a beautiful tile backsplash. Other extras include Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stair treads, quartz countertops in all baths, second floor built-in hall desk and an upgraded trim package. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.