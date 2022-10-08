 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $353,990

Enter into the huge great room and you’ll immediately feel at home. The first floor is an open concept so you are never too far from the action. A cozy kitchen features an optional island, and a powder room is tucked off the first floor for convenience. The entry area off the garage provides a convenient spot for coat hooks, so clutter is never an issue. Upstairs all 3 bedrooms are large and boast ample closets. A hall bath and separate laundry room provide the ultimate in convenience. But the owner’s suite is the star of this show – truly a private retreat with an en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet, you’ll never want to leave! All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. Seller to pay $6,000 in closing cost with the use of our preferred lender. Seller to pay $6,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. - To be built - Primary owners only

