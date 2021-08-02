 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

This super nice home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and has an amazing back yard! The HVAC system was installed in 2019 and roof was installed in 2017. The primary bedroom suite is on the main level, with a separate garden tub and shower. Home is filled with natural light, and the kitchen has granite counter tops, a gas range and great work space. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a bath and a loft for office or play area. Spacious deck w/hot tub overlooks the large, shady backyard, partially fenced with gates large enough to drive through if needed. Some furnishings may be available. Great location, close to I-85 and I-485, major medical and shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts