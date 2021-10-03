3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,000

Welcome home! This beautiful home features tons of upgrades! Wood floors greet you in the foyer as you enter this gem and lead to the formal dining room with wainscoting.Off the foyer, the office/den features barn doors and built in shelving on the other side of the hallway! Soaring and spacious two story family room has gas fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen! Kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, stainless appliances to include a gas oven, tile floors and breakfast nook. Oversized owners suite with sitting room is located upstairs. Owners bath features dual sinks, upgraded lighting, walk in closet, walk in shower and tub with tile surround and tile floors! Secondary bedrooms are also found upstairs. Fenced, private backyard is perfect for entertaining with pergola, paver patio and fire pit! Great location- close to 485, grocery stores, and dining!