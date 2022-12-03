3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $357,800

New townhomes in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor each with large walk-in closets and two with ensuite bath. White cabinetry with soft-close drawers are featured throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a gas range, concrete-colored quartz counters and beautiful tile backsplash. Other extras include Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main, composite stair treads, quartz countertops in all baths, second floor built-in hall desk and an upgraded trim package. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.