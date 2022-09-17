New townhomes in Charlotte! This Denton plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 1,800 square feet. The first floor has a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry for convenient storage. The pocket office, featuring white cabinets and a granite desk, offers a nice space for work or study. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances, including a gas range. The primary bath has a tiled, walk-in shower with a bench seat and a semi-frameless door. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and beautiful square, wooden balusters lead to the upper floor. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! This wonderful north Charlotte community is located close to major employers and within walking distance to shopping and dining. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $358,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Mr. Wonder-ful: Woods sees childhood dream come true by donning an A.L. Brown uniform
KANNAPOLIS — His dreams were in Kelly Green and White.
Vernon Alexis Russell, a well-respected attorney at law in Concord, won the Liberty Bell Award for 2022, according to a news release from the …
Traffic, litter, construction and fun - we’ve got all the staples of the Friday Five this week.
CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences continues to expand its program offerings by introducing two new options for prospective nursing…
Results from Friday night’s Week 4 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
CONCORD – Drew Waller has talent. Loads of it.
Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the teams listed in the Indepen…
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 5
There is little evidence to suggest teacher turnover has increased nationwide or educators are leaving in droves.
Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk. Police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.