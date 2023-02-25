This beautiful move-in ready ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Enter into your open floor plan living room, kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized kitchen island with plenty of space for prep and extra seating. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet with en-suite. En-suite has large tile shower with built in bench and dual vanity. 2 more bedrooms and full bath rooms complete the home. Outside is accented with stone and large driveway allows for plenty of parking when entertaining. Home is located conveniently to 485 and a quick drive to Uptown and all that it offers!