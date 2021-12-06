3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $359,900

Get ready to be Wowed! No detail was spared with this beautiful fully remodeled three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bath home in the lovely Bradfield Farms community. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom. Beautiful eat-in kitchen island with concrete CTs, farm sink, new slate appliances, cannon lights, and the list goes on. This Bright & Airy open floor plan makes this the ideal setting for entertaining. Don't miss the inviting-newly added french doors that lead you to a perfect back patio for enjoying the outdoors. New Hardwoods upstairs and down, newly expanded laundry room with a new hot water heater. All bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and tile. Home is wired with Smart Lights. Clock in kitchen, shelving upstairs and in the living room and washer and dryer do not convey. The refrigerator does convey. Wood Burning Fireplace sold as-is with no known issues. The community offers a pool, playground, and tennis courts.