3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $360,000

New townhomes in Charlotte! This Denton plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 1,800 square feet. The first floor has a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry for convenient storage. The pocket office, featuring white cabinets and a granite desk, offers a nice space for work or study. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances, including a gas range. The primary bath has a tiled, walk-in shower with a bench seat and a semi-frameless door. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and beautiful square, wooden balusters lead to the upper floor. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! This wonderful north Charlotte community is located close to major employers and within walking distance to shopping and dining. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.