This floorplan is a ranch-style plan that includes everything you need on one level. Enter through the foyer and find two bedrooms tucked away. The laundry center is just down the hall with an included washer and dryer. An open concept connects the great room, kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen features an eat-at island. Off the great room is the Owner's bedroom with an en suite bath and walk-in closet. All Appliances included. To-be-built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.