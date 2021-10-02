 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $362,500

You will love this Cary end unit with the owner's suite on the main and over 200 SF of finished storage upstairs! This open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, & family room on the main level. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white granite countertops, a tile backsplash & stainless appliances, including a gas range. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity & a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and a rear covered porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. The upstairs features a loft, two secondary bedrooms and a hall bath, along with 200+ SF of finished storage space. Upgrades include tray ceilings in the foyer and owner's bedroom, and oak tread stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This community offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining.

