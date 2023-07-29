Reserve your Lot today with just $1,000! Up to $10,000 to buyer at closing if preferred lender is used. Complete in Nov/Dec. 2023! Brand New Construction in a wonderful East Charlotte Location. Open concept design & stylish modern colors. Lots of Upgrades included in this home on easy-care sized lot. The First Floor has 9’ ceilings and beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in the main level living areas. All areas are open - Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Kitchen has granite counters, variable height upper cabinetry with molding, SS appliances and subway tile backsplash, plus a large granite island with breakfast bar. LV 24x12 inch tiles in the full baths. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room close to all the bedrooms. Smart Features included in the Grand Opening Promo. Model Home is coming soon. We have another model in Charlotte to view. More inventory is on our website.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $364,150
