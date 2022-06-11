 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $364,900

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath / 2 Car Garage / Like New / All Appliances including Washer and Dryer / Only 4 years old !!! / VACANT on LockBox / Show and $ELL !!! / Main level Great Room with open Kitchen Plan / 3 Bedrooms 2 baths upstairs with open Loft area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts