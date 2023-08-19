A fenced-in, corner 3-bedroom duet with a 2-car garage & loft with 1,977 sq feet. This spacious home is intentionally designed to maximize space while providing private & enjoyable living. The double-story foyer sets the tone for the whole home. The neutral LVP floors draw you into the open living space. The kitchen is the focal point with the abundant white shaker, soft-close dovetail cabinetry, upgraded quartz countertop & stainless steel appliances. Tucked off the kitchen is the mud area, half bathroom & access to the 2-car garage with built-in storage. Upstairs are 2 areas that could be loft areas, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Each bedroom has deep, walk-in closets. Each bathroom has quartz countertops, soft-close dovetail shaker cabinets, framed mirrors & double vanities. The laundry room is spacious & comes with built-in cabinetry & recessed dryer vent. HOA documents are forthcoming. Est completion end of Oct.