3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $365,000

Spacious floorplan in this upgraded 3-bedroom ranch that lives large. Stone entry invites you in through the foyer, with rich wood floors, trim and wainscoting. Other desirable main-living features include crown-molding and recessed lighting. Living room with gas fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen, boasting granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (refrigerator conveys), pantry, and plenty of natural light. Sliding glass doors lead to a fenced yard with trees along the back, giving privacy. Primary bedroom at the rear of the home with crown molding, wood flooring and en suite bathroom, complete with granite countertops, neutral tile floor and shower. Two additional bedrooms (carpet 2018) and full bath located toward the front of the home. Computer niche an added bonus near the laundry room and two-car garage. Subdivision includes sidewalks, clubhouse and community pool. Proximity to UNCC, light rail, parks, shopping, restaurants, and more! This is "The One".