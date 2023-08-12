THIS IS A PROPOSED LISTING for a new construction, TO BE BULT townhome in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! Buyer will be able to select interior design options from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. Price is the base price, structural options, & lot premium for this 2-story, end-unit Alston townhome which features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and a hall bath. The kitchen will include stainless appliances. Estimated home completion – 2024. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $365,200
