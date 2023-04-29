Quick Move-In on a cul-de-sac!! Enter into the huge great room and you’ll immediately feel at home. The first floor is an open concept, so you are never too far from the action. A cozy kitchen with beautiful white cabinets* and quartz countertops features a kitchen island, and a powder room is tucked off the first floor for convenience. The entry area off the garage provides a convenient spot for coat hooks, so clutter is never an issue. Upstairs all 3 bedrooms are large and boast ample closets. A hall bath and separate laundry room provide the ultimate in convenience. But the owner’s suite is the star of this show – truly a private retreat with an en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet, you’ll never want to leave! All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. To- Be- Built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only. *brown cabinet photos are for illustrative purposes only