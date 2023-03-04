March/April move in estimate! Front load garage, spacious end unit town home conveniently located near 485/Mallard Creek! Close to Concord Mills and the University area! Large upgraded kitchen with HUGE island and gas stove, living room, very large laundry room, gorgeous main level evp flooring, Owners suite with w/ tray ceiling and tiled super shower. Large master closet and walk in closet in secondary bedroom. Ample parking with 2 car garage and driveway. Warranty included and up to $22,000 in seller paid closing costs!!! HUGE INCENTIVE, combined with FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER AND BLINDS!!