3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $369,097

Northfield Crossing will offer our Classic Series of 2-story townhome designs featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with 2-car attached garage, gourmet kitchen and islands with concrete patio. Stunning open concept with large island for gathering with friends and family. Come see what others have already discovered... These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.

