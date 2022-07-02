3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $370,000

This Denton plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1,800 square feet. The first floor has a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry for convenient storage. The pocket office, featuring white cabinets & a granite desk, offers a convenient space for work or study. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern & stainless appliances, including a gas range. The primary bath has a tiled, walk-in shower with bench seat, and semi-frameless door, while the hall bath has been upgraded to include a double-bowl vanity. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and oak tread stairs with metal balusters lead to the upper floor. Please confirm completion date with onsite representative. This wonderful north Charlotte community is located close to major employers and within walking distance to shopping & dining. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.