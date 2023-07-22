Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus a spacious loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and SS appliances. Available for an August Closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $374,823
