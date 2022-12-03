 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $374,950

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $374,950

Last home left in Galloway Park! My largest and prior model home plan "The Frasier" with Owner's suites on main and second floor! HUGE loft with fireplace overlooks 2 story great room!! Beautifully appointed with with our top tier gas gas package, taller cabinets, granite, quartz, backplash, tray ceilings and much more!! Downstairs owner suite has a bath oasis option with large garden tub and separate tiled shower! Upstairs owners suites has 2 separate large walk in closets! Homesite does not back up to another townhome and borders common area. Conveniently located near Mallard creek Trader Joes close to 485 and Concord Mills Mall! 3% in seller paid closing costs with our lender!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts