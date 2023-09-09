Your dream home is waiting for you! This beautiful property located in the sought-after Reserve at Canyon Hills Community is a must see. The covered front porch is the perfect location for an early morning riser to take in the sunrise. This home boasts of an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the dining room and living room. Ascend upstairs to discover a luxurious master bedroom, accompanied by two additional bedrooms, a charming loft area, and a conveniently located laundry room. A large backyard provides a good outdoor space for families and friends, lots of natural lights and a backyard view. Dozens of restaurants, two malls, and about any service you could want are nearby and it’s just 12 minutes to Uptown. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!