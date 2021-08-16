 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Watch Virtual Tour! Beautiful 1 story single family in Charlotte!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Kitchen equipped w/ SS appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter-tops for storage. Fire place at living room. It features a brick wood-burning fireplace w/ shelving around it, shaded big fenced back yard, and a deck. Spacious master bedroom. Come check it out for yourself!  Hurry!!

