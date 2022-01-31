 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Shows like a model home. Welcome to the breathtaking renovation of this 3-bedroom, 3-bath, brick one-story home in Charlotte. The gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, and family room have been opened up into one incredible space for stress-free entertaining. Upgrades include new kitchen cabinets, appliances, brushed gold hardware, waterfall kitchen counters, and pantry storage. The geometric tile backsplash compliments the modern feature wall in the living room. Your private, primary bedroom features French doors that open onto a deck overlooking a large FENCED back yard.

