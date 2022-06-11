Welcome home! Stunning home in sought after Woodgrove! Great curb appeal & gorgeous landscaping! Spacious main level w/ open floor plan & beautiful hardwoods throughout! Sunny, open great room w/ tons of natural light perfect for relaxing! Kitchen features ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite countertops, & island! Sunny dining area perfect for hosting gatherings! Large primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity & walk-in shower! Secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry room complete home. Huge fenced in backyard w/ patio perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! HOA covers landscaping! Great Charlotte location close to shopping, golf course, schools, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to I-485.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
