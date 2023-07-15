Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ spacious loft upstairs. Beautiful low maintenance vinyl flooring on the main level. Gourmet kitchen features a large center island w/ upgraded granite countertops, decorative glass backsplash, gas range, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Open floor plan. Tile flooring and modern quartz countertops in bathrooms. Dual vanities in baths. Primary bath features an oversized tiled shower w/ bench. Spacious primary bedroom boasts a tray ceiling and walk-in closet. New vinyl siding installed on the left side of the home. Home has been recently pressure washed. Finished 2 car garage. Great backyard - perfect for entertaining.