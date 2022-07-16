3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

You don't want to miss this beautiful home in Robinson Park! Why wait to build? This home is only 2 years old and better than new. True open floor plan on the main level. Spacious family room, dinning area, and a great kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. A powder room and double garage round out the main floor. Upstairs you'll find three Bedrooms and two full baths. The Primary bedroom is spacious and features an en-suite and walk in closet. The laundry room is also located upstairs for your convenience. Did we mention the large covered patio in the fully fenced backyard? Welcome Home!!