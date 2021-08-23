Finally, here is a home that fully reciprocates its community benefits. With no shortage of offerings between 4 luxurious pools, 4 parks and playgrounds, golf course, fishing ponds, tennis courts and more, you have just as much at your fingertips when choosing the comforts of your own safe haven - built-in speakers in the owner's suite & family room are a layup for entertaining, fully insulated walls that effect solitude & energy efficiency, an air filtration system that adds a layer of safety & comfort when its time to take a load off and breath easy at home, & California Closets in both en suites to keep your life organized. The covered porch, open floor plan (and wine fridge!) are also friendly amenities whether you & yours are lively entertainers or homebodies who want to kick back and enjoy your space! Bonus, since it's just been freshly painted, including the garage, garage floor and trim, you can move in without much hassle. This home invites you to come on in and stay a while!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
