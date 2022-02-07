Showings start Sat. 2/5! SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. Welcome to the breathtaking renovation of this 3-bedroom, 3-bath, brick one-story home in Charlotte. The gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, and family room have been opened up into one incredible space for stress-free entertaining. Upgrades include new kitchen cabinets, Samsung appliances, brushed gold hardware, dramatic waterfall kitchen counters, and pantry storage. The geometric tile backsplash compliments the modern feature wall in the living room. Your private, primary bedroom features French doors that open onto a deck overlooking a large FENCED back yard. A spacious on-suite bathroom features a walk-in shower with eye-catching, artisan tile. A walk-in closet with built-ins completes one’s own oasis. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom that boasts dramatic tile. New (EVERYTHING!) kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, hot water heater, flooring, plumbing, duct work, paint, lighting, deck, patio, & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Brian Roach, 43, was last seen around Glenwood Street Jan. 13. wearing jeans, black shoes, a big jacket with a hoodie, and a red backpack
CONCORD — Stop the presses; our beloved Frankie Furr has died.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...
- Updated
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
- Updated
Dr. Melvin Douglass and Chairwoman Karen Soares have handed in their resignations to the Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees.
- Updated
Well, Google Fiber is making news in Cabarrus County. On Wednesday, a contract crew for the tech giant burst a water main on Pitts School Road…
- Updated
The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping the City of Concord with repairs on Pitts School Road at Concord Parkway, which is expect to remain closed for several days.
- Updated
Results from games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County and the upcoming schedule:
- Updated
CONCORD — With dining options being limited due to COVID-19 and staffing issues, Marcie Trivette came up with an idea for guests to enjoy dini…