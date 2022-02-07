3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Showings start Sat. 2/5! SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. Welcome to the breathtaking renovation of this 3-bedroom, 3-bath, brick one-story home in Charlotte. The gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, and family room have been opened up into one incredible space for stress-free entertaining. Upgrades include new kitchen cabinets, Samsung appliances, brushed gold hardware, dramatic waterfall kitchen counters, and pantry storage. The geometric tile backsplash compliments the modern feature wall in the living room. Your private, primary bedroom features French doors that open onto a deck overlooking a large FENCED back yard. A spacious on-suite bathroom features a walk-in shower with eye-catching, artisan tile. A walk-in closet with built-ins completes one’s own oasis. The second bedroom has a walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom that boasts dramatic tile. New (EVERYTHING!) kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, hot water heater, flooring, plumbing, duct work, paint, lighting, deck, patio, & more.