This well maintained home is in the desirable Woodbury subdivision and features a private office space on the main level. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with large center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. The pergola and extended patio make the back yard the perfect place to relax and take in the beauties of nature. Are you in need of a home gym, billiard's room or a recreational space to hang out?...then you will absolutely LOVE the huge loft area upstairs! Sizable secondary bedrooms with abundant closet space and storage throughout. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs in a spacious laundry room. Large primary bedroom w/ walk - in closet and dual vanities in the primary bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
