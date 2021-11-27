 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

This well maintained home is in the desirable Woodbury subdivision and features a private office space on the main level. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with large center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. The pergola and extended patio make the back yard the perfect place to relax and take in the beauties of nature. Are you in need of a home gym, billiard's room or a recreational space to hang out?...then you will absolutely LOVE the huge loft area upstairs! Sizable secondary bedrooms with abundant closet space and storage throughout. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs in a spacious laundry room. Large primary bedroom w/ walk - in closet and dual vanities in the primary bath.

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

