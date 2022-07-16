 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $379,387

Brand New End Unit Two Car Garage 2 story Townhome...Under 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This Briana design has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus fantastic loft. Fabulous kitchen with quartz countertops and white cabinets. Iron spindle stair railings on 1st and 2nd floor.

