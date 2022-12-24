Largest Floorplan in the Community, Cul-de-sac location, over $14K in Updates. 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. New construction, craftsman style, one level ranch. Open floor plan with LVP flooring, ceramic tile in baths and granite countertops in kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and 7” hardwoods available. Stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave included. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, gas heat, vinyl siding with stone accent and 2 car garage. Lawn maintained by HOA. Convenient location only 2 miles from I-485 and Harrisburg Rd intersection. To Be Built. Seller to pay flex cash, with use of our preferred lender and dependent on loan type as follows: 6% FHA loan; 3% conventional loan; 2/1 buydown. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $379,990
