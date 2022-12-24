 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $379,990

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $379,990

Largest Floorplan in the Community, Cul-de-sac location, over $14K in Updates. 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. New construction, craftsman style, one level ranch. Open floor plan with LVP flooring, ceramic tile in baths and granite countertops in kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and 7” hardwoods available. Stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave included. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, gas heat, vinyl siding with stone accent and 2 car garage. Lawn maintained by HOA. Convenient location only 2 miles from I-485 and Harrisburg Rd intersection. To Be Built. Seller to pay flex cash, with use of our preferred lender and dependent on loan type as follows: 6% FHA loan; 3% conventional loan; 2/1 buydown. Primary residence only.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

With four weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, the Houston Texans are an odds-on favorite to secure the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Most of us expected the Texans to be the worst team in the league. The intrigue currently comes with three potential playoff teams possibly picking in the top five. One of those teams (Eagles) have already ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts