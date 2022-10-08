3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $380,606

Single family feel in carefree townehome living. End Unit backing to Common Open space. Large front porch for relaxing. Upon entering you will find a large gathering room, large island and kitchen area with microwave venting to exterior, large walk in pantry and extra storage area. One the second floor large loft area, primary room has tray ceiling quartz countertops and tile shower and flooring. Generous closet space for the secondary bedrooms and bathroom. Discovery what others have already discovered...These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.