 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $381,623

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $381,623

Brand New Townhome...Less than 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular End Unit Briana design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a fantastic loft, two car attached garage and tons of light and windows.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts