Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom features plenty of under sink storage waiting for your home organization needs. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.