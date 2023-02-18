Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom features plenty of under sink storage waiting for your home organization needs. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $382,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County brought home 13 individual regional championships last week, and they’ll try to use that momentum th…
As always we’ve got a lot going on in Cabarrus County and we’ll scratch the surface with a few items today.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
CONCORD — A local children's author has her book on the shelves of the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library.