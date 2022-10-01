 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,000

Welcome to this gorgeous neighborhood! You don’t want to miss this home. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with spacious cabinetry and a center island, great for food preparation. Easily flow from room to room with this great floor plan. The main bedroom and bathroom give you the perfect space for everyday living. Entertain on the back patio, perfect for barbecues. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts