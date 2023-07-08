Brand New Townhome... Less than 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular Amira design has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Huge gathering room, great closet space, plus a fantastic open loft, single car attached garage, all on 2 levels. Ready for a September closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,162
